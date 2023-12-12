Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Killers of the Flower Moon

2. The Equalizer 3

3. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

4. Oppenheimer

5. Barbie

6. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

7. Dumb Money

8. Fast Charlie

9. The Holdovers

10. The Holiday