Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Oppenheimer

2. Barbie

3. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

4. The Equalizer 3

5. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

6. Dumb Money

7. The Creator

8. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

9. Gran Turismo

10. The Expendables 4