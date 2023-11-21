Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Barbie

2. The Creator

3. The Equalizer 3

4. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

5. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

6. Gran Turismo

7. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

8. The Last Voyage of the Demeter

9. Blue Beetle

10. Sound of Freedom