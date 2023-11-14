Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

2. Blue Beetle

3. Sound of Freedom

4. Barbie

5. Gran Turismo

6. Dumb Money

7. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

8. The Equalizer 3

9. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

10. The Super Mario Bros. Movie