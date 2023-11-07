Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Sound of Freedom
2. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie
3. Gran Turismo
4. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
5. Barbie
6. A Haunting in Venice
7. Talk To Me
8. The Equalizer 3
9. Retribution (2023)
10. The Exorcist: Believer
