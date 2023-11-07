Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Sound of Freedom

2. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

3. Gran Turismo

4. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

5. Barbie

6. A Haunting in Venice

7. Talk To Me

8. The Equalizer 3

9. Retribution (2023)

10. The Exorcist: Believer