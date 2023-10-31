Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
2. Barbie
3. The Equalizer 3
4. The Exorcist: Believer
5. Talk To Me
6. The Royal Hotel
7. Saw X
8. The Retirement Plan
9. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
10. Gran Turismo
In Kenya, King Charles III plans to acknowledge 'painful aspects' of Britain's colonial past
King Charles III is in Kenya for his first state visit to a Commonwealth country as monarch. Buckingham Palace said he will acknowledge the ''painful aspects'' of Britain and Kenya's shared history while underscoring his commitment to an organization that's been central to the U.K.'s global power since World War II.
Business
Gallaudet has a history of technological innovation with wide applications. The latest is a helmet
Shelby Bean could not help but feel a bit jealous.
Sofia Coppola turns her lens on an American icon: Priscilla Presley
In her 25 years of making films, Sofia Coppola has always found the poetry behind the headlines, the banality in the glamour, the soul in the superficial. Her dreamy, lyrical portraits of girl culture and gilded cages have brought her to 18th century Versailles, 1970s suburban Michigan, the 1860s South, noughties Calabasas and modern-day Tokyo, West Hollywood and Manhattan.
Top New Shows (US):
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):