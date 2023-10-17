Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

2. The Equalizer 3

3. Barbie

4. Talk To Me

5. The Expendables 4

6. No Hard Feelings

7. Gran Turismo

8. The Nun II

9. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

10. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse