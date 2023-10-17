Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
2. The Equalizer 3
3. Barbie
4. Talk To Me
5. The Expendables 4
6. No Hard Feelings
7. Gran Turismo
8. The Nun II
9. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
10. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Top New Shows (US):
US-Apple-Books-Top-10
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):
Business
College athlete shoe deals in NIL era get stepped on by lucrative school contracts with big brands
Harper Murray puts on her Adidas volleyball shoes when she practices or plays in a match for Nebraska, one of the top teams in the country. It's not necessarily the brand she would choose; it's because the German company is her school's official supplier and athletes, coaches and staff are required to wear its products.
Sports
Deion Sanders' advice book 'Elevate and Dominate' to be published in March
Deion ''Coach Prime'' Sanders has counted the ways to success.