What comes to mind when the word ''goth'' is spoken? Is it Tim Burton films? The popstar Billie Eilish? An adolescent phase marked by black nail polish and nihilism? Or is it a lifestyle? Is it literature such as Edgar Allan Poe's poem ''The Raven,'' Mary Shelley's novel ''Frankenstein'' or the writings of Emily Brontë? Is it a musical genre born out of late-'70s punk and dread?