Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. The Equalizer 3
2. Barbie
3. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
4. Talk To Me
5. The Nun II
6. No Hard Feelings
7. Gran Turismo
8. After Everything
9. Blue Beetle
10. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Voters in Iowa community to decide whether to give City Council more control over library books
Voters in a small Iowa city will decide in November whether to give their City Council more say over what books the public library can and can't offer.
Variety
In 'Goth: A History,' The Cure co-founder Lol Tolhurst traces the often-misunderstood subculture
What comes to mind when the word ''goth'' is spoken? Is it Tim Burton films? The popstar Billie Eilish? An adolescent phase marked by black nail polish and nihilism? Or is it a lifestyle? Is it literature such as Edgar Allan Poe's poem ''The Raven,'' Mary Shelley's novel ''Frankenstein'' or the writings of Emily Brontë? Is it a musical genre born out of late-'70s punk and dread?
Music
Looking forward to the 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' movie? Here's what to expect.
The biggest tour ever is likely to become the biggest concert film ever.
Variety
Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts
Top New Shows (US):
Variety
US-Apple-Books-Top-10
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):