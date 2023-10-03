Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Blue Beetle
2. Barbie
3. Gran Turismo
4. No Hard Feelings
5. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
6. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
7. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
8. Talk To Me
9. Muzzle
10. Bottoms
