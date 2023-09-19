Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Barbie
2. No Hard Feelings
3. Talk To Me
4. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
5. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
7. Strays (2023)
8. Retribution (2023)
9. Joy Ride (2023)
10. Meg 2: The Trench
