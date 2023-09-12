Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. No Hard Feelings

2. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

5. Strays (2023)

6. Meg 2: The Trench

7. Fast X

8. Elemental (2023)

9. John Wick: Chapter 4

10. The Last Voyage of the Demeter