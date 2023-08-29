Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Meg 2: The Trench

2. No Hard Feelings

3. Elemental (2023)

4. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

5. John Wick: Chapter 4

6. Sisu

7. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

8. Kandahar (2023)

9. The Flash

10. The Super Mario Bros. Movie