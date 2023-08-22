Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. No Hard Feelings
2. Elemental (2023)
3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
4. John Wick: Chapter 4
5. Kandahar (2023)
6. Sisu
7. Cobweb
8. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
9. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
10. Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Who's in, who's out, who's boycotting: The 8 candidates expected on-stage for the first GOP debate
More from Star Tribune
Politics Who's in, who's out, who's boycotting: The 8 candidates expected on-stage for the first GOP debate
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
'Get out of my house!' Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid
Newly released video shows the 98-year-old mother of a Kansas newspaper publisher confronting police officers as they searched her home in a raid that has drawn national scrutiny, at one point demanding: ''Get out of my house!''
Nation
Maluma has a new alter ego. Meet Don Juan, also the title of the Colombian superstar's new album
On New Year's Eve 2022, Colombian superstar Maluma bid farewell to his musical alter ego Papi Juancho, created during the coronavirus pandemic. ''Fue un placer,'' he wrote on Instagram. ''It was a pleasure.'' Then he teased a new era: Don Juan, coming 2023.
Variety
Music Review: Ashnikko gets down and dirty in a dystopian fantasy world on 'WEEDKILLER'
Ashnikko, ''WEEDKILLER'' (Warner Music UK Limited)
Variety
Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts
Top New Shows (US):
Variety
US-Apple-Books-Top-10
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):