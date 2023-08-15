Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
2. The Little Mermaid (2023)
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
4. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
5. John Wick: Chapter 4
6. Cobweb
7. To Catch A Killer
8. The Flash
9. Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
10. Insidious: The Red Door
US-focused Opera News, to cease publication in November after 87 years
Opera News, an 87-year-old publication focused on the Metropolitan Opera and spotlighting the art form in the U.S., will print its final issue in November and be incorporated into Britain-based Opera magazine.
Officials identify victim in backyard punk show shooting that left 1 dead and 6 wounded
Officials have identified the person who died in the shooting at a backyard punk rock show that left six other people injured last week in Minneapolis.
Opera world split as director reinventions dominate Europe while US, Italy more muted
The opera world is split in two: European regietheater productions reinvent works in ways composers never imagined, while traditional stagings favored in the U.S. and parts of Italy are condemned by some cognoscenti as passé.
