Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. The Little Mermaid (2023)
2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
3. Insidious: The Red Door
4. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure
5. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
6. The Flash
7. John Wick: Chapter 4
8. Joy Ride (2023)
9. About My Father
10. Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
-US-Audiobooks-Top-10
Nonfiction
Business
Zoom, which thrived on remote work revolution, wants workers back in office part-time
The company whose name became synonymous with remote work is joining the growing return-to-office trend.
Business
World
Mourners in Ireland pay their respects to singer Sinéad O'Connor at funeral procession
Sinéad O'Connor was remembered Tuesday for bringing ''joy to countless people the world over'' and then honored by emotional fans who thronged the streets of the Irish coastal town she had called home. They sang ''Nothing Compares 2 U'' as a hearse passed by carrying the singer's casket to its final resting place.
Variety
US-Apple-Books-Top-10
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):