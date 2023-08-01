Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. The Little Mermaid (2023)
2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
3. The Flash
4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
5. John Wick: Chapter 4
6. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
7. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
8. Sisu
9. Joy Ride (2023)
10. Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
Business
Vintage computer that helped launch the Apple empire is being sold at auction
A vintage Apple computer signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak is being sold at auction.
Eat & Drink
Pioneering organic restaurant the Good Earth has closed in Roseville
The farm-driven restaurant opened in the 1970s, when "organic and natural was a little weird in the Midwest."
Nation
Organizers of heavy metal festival in Germany ask visitors to leave cars at home due to bad weather
The organizers of Wacken Open Air, a hard rock and metal festival in northern Germany, have asked visitors to leave their heavy metal at home. They issued a travel ban Tuesday for ticket-holders with cars and trucks due to the muddy terrain of the festival grounds.
Apple-Podcasts Top-Podcasts
Top New Shows (US):
US-Apple-Books-Top-10
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):