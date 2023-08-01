Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. The Little Mermaid (2023)

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

3. The Flash

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

5. John Wick: Chapter 4

6. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

7. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

8. Sisu

9. Joy Ride (2023)

10. Guy Ritchie's The Covenant