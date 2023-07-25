Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. The Flash
2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
3. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
5. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
6. John Wick: Chapter 4
7. Sisu
8. Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
9. Asteroid City
10. Renfield
