Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

2. John Wick: Chapter 4

3. Guy Ritchie's The Covenant

4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

5. Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

6. Independence Day

7. The Pope's Exorcist

8. Fast X

9. Warhorse One

10. BlackBerry