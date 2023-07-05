Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. John Wick: Chapter 4
2. Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
4. Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
5. Fast X
6. 65
7. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
8. BlackBerry
9. Knights of the Zodiac
10. To Catch A Killer
