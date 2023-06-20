Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. John Wick: Chapter 4
2. Fast X
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
4. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
5. BlackBerry
6. Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves
7. Kandahar (2023)
8. Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
9. The Pope's Exorcist
10. About My Father
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
How you water the garden can save you money, gallons and your plants, too
Until I installed soaker hoses throughout my vegetable beds this year, I'd always watered my plants by hand, which over the years had become tiresome.
Variety
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com
Nonfiction
Nation
YNW Melly double murder trial continues after judge denies mistrial
The second week of the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly began Tuesday with the judge denying a motion from the defense for a mistrial.
Variety
'Like Water for Chocolate' brings food, magic, spice and lust to NY's grandest ballet stage
How do you choreograph a scene of mass food poisoning? A young woman in an erotic frenzy? Or a couple whose passion is so intense, they literally catch fire?
Variety
Apple Podcasts – Top Podcasts
Top New Shows (US):