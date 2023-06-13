Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Fast X
2. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
4. John Wick: Chapter 4
5. BlackBerry
6. Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
7. The Pope's Exorcist
8. Creed III
9. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre
10. Nefarious
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts
Top New Shows (US):
Variety
US-Apple-Books-Top-10
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):
Variety
Apple TV app - Top Movies
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
Business
Fox News sends Tucker Carlson 'cease-and-desist' letter over Twitter series: Reports
Fox News sent Tucker Carlson a ''cease-and-desist'' letter over his new Twitter series, Axios reported Monday, amid reports of a contract battle between the conservative network and its former prime-time host.
Music
Surly Grrly is making the local music scene queerer with a Pride month residency
The snarky but meaningful quartet is playing every Wednesday at Mortimer's for the It Smells Like Queer in Here residency.