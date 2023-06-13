Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. Fast X

2. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

4. John Wick: Chapter 4

5. BlackBerry

6. Guy Ritchie's The Covenant

7. The Pope's Exorcist

8. Creed III

9. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre

10. Nefarious