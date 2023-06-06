Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):

1. John Wick: Chapter 4

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

3. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

4. 65

5. BlackBerry

6. Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves

7. Creed III

8. Hypnotic

9. Sisu

10. Guy Ritchie's The Covenant