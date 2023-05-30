Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. John Wick: Chapter 4
2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
3. Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves
4. Creed III
5. 65
6. Sisu
7. Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
8. John Wick 4-Film Collection
9. Evil Dead Rise
10. Avatar: The Way of Water
Nation
With vocabulary more important than ever, National Spelling Bee requires different prep
Navneeth Murali would strongly prefer for the Scripps National Spelling Bee to get rid of the onstage, multiple-choice vocabulary questions that were introduced to the competition two years ago.
Business
Delta Air Lines hit with lawsuit over claims of carbon neutrality
A consumer class action lawsuit filed Tuesday claims Delta Air Lines inaccurately billed itself as the world's ''first carbon-neutral airline'' and should pay damages. The complaint in federal court in California alleges the airline relied on carbon offsets that were largely bogus.
Variety
Coast Guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that it's searching for a man who fell from a cruise ship off the coast of Florida.
Business
HBO estimates 2.9 million watched 'Succession' finale on Sunday night
HBO said 2.9 million people watched or streamed the series finale of ''Succession'' on Sunday night, a series record that is expected to grow as delayed viewing is taken into account.
Business
Minnesota governor signs bill to legalize marijuana, effective this summer
Surrounded by dozens of cheering people in green clothes, Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday to legalize recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21, making Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize the substance for adults.