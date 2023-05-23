Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
2. Sisu
3. 65
4. Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
5. Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves
6. To Catch A Killer
7. Evil Dead Rise
8. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre
9. Avatar: The Way of Water
10. Cocaine Bear
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Music Review: Robert Ellis proves he's today's news on moody, vulnerable album 'Yesterday's News'
''Yesterday's News'' by Robert Ellis (Niles City)
Variety
When you adopt a desert tortoise, prepare for a surprisingly social and zippy pet
They're not fluffy, they don't play fetch and they certainly don't roll over. But there is such a thing as a lap tortoise.
Variety
A lifetime of racism makes Alzheimer's more prevalent in Black Americans
Constance Guthrie is not yet dead, but her daughter has begun to plan her funeral.
Travel
Delta wants flexibility in which U.S. cities it can connect to Tokyo
Also: Three Swiss cities are in the top 4 for safety for women traveling solo.
Variety
Jodie Comer scales heights on Broadway in 'Prima Facie,' a play that challenges the legal system
The script for the play ''Prima Facie'' didn't languish after landing in Jodie Comer's inbox. Fitting for an urgent call for change, the script demanded action. It would not be denied.