Variety

Lidia Bastianich offers this classic Escarole and White Bean Soup recipe from her new special on PBS. She says it was one of the first dishes on the menu when she and her husband opened their first restaurant, and it is still a family favorite at home. The vegetables are typically served in a loose broth under stuffed calamari, but they are great on their own or with simply grilled calamari or octopus, and delicious with sauteed or grilled shrimp. It is a recipe featured in ''PBS' Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors that Define Us.''