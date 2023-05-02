Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US): 1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
2. Scream VI
3. Avatar: The Way of Water
4. A Man Called Otto
5. Moment of Contact
6. Plane
7. Creed III
8. 65
9. Jesus Revolution
10. Shazam! Fury of Gods
Another Met Gala in the books, so how did they do on theme?
In vintage couture and a world of Chanel-inspired camellias. In pearls, chains and black ties, especially those worn by women, the A-list crowd at the Met Gala largely passed muster in embracing Karl Lagerfeld, the man of the evening on fashion's biggest night.
Business
Long-unfinished blue Strip tower sets date for grand opening
A soaring blue-glass tower that has sat empty for close to two decades on the Las Vegas Strip — through the Great Recession and an unprecedented pandemic that shut down the famed tourist corridor for months — is set to open its doors to the public in December as the gambling center's latest resort and casino.
World
Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace with suspected weapon
London police said a controlled explosion was carried out as a precaution outside Buckingham Palace late Tuesday after a man was arrested there on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
Business
Late-night TV shows go dark as writers strike for better pay
The first Hollywood strike in 15 years began Tuesday as the economic pressures of the streaming era prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside major studios, a work stoppage that already is leading most late-night shows to air reruns.
Music
Jonas Brothers fill Minnesota State Fair's final 2023 grandstand concert slot
The sibling pop trio's Sept. 1 date rounds out a big year for concerts at the grandstand.