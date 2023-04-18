Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US): 1. Avatar: The Way of Water
2. 65
3. Shazam! Fury of Gods
4. Creed III
5. Plane
6. A Man Called Otto
7. Jesus Revolution
8. The Whale
9. Missing (2023)
10. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Going out? Check out these fun things to do in the Twin Cities area
Find movies, concerts, restaurants, live theater, free events and more nightlife ideas.
Nation
Ex-member of Menudo says he was raped by father of the Menendez brothers
The allegation, made in a forthcoming docuseries, resembles the claims of abuse by the brothers, who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents.
Business
How election lies, libel law were key to Fox defamation suit
Fox News settled a major defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million on Tuesday, according to the voting machine company that sued the top cable news network.
World
French publishing manager held in UK for obstructing police
A Paris publishing manager was arrested Tuesday in London after being questioned by police about participating in France's protests against pension reform, his employer said.
Business
Netflix to bring down the curtain on its DVD-by-mail service
Netflix is poised to shut down the DVD-by-mail rental service that set the stage for its trailblazing video streaming service, ending an era that began a quarter century ago when delivering discs through the mail was considered a revolutionary concept.