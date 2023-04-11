Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Avatar: The Way of Water
2. Creed III
3. 65
4. Shazam! Fury of Gods
5. Plane
6. A Man Called Otto
7. Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
8. The Whale
9. Cocaine Bear
10. Missing (2023)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Apple TV app - Top Movies
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
Business
Jury selection begins in defamation lawsuit against Fox News
Potential jurors in a defamation trial seeking to hold Fox News responsible for repeatedly airing false claims related to the 2020 presidential election were asked Thursday whether they were viewers of the network and had any opinions about allies of former President Donald Trump who helped spread the allegations after his loss.
Nation
Threats to dictionary publisher land man a year in prison
A California man who made violent anti-LGBTQ-related threats against dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster Inc. over its updated gender definitions was sentenced Thursday to a year in prison.
Nation
Anne Perry, crime writer with a murderous past, dead at 84
Anne Perry, the best-selling crime novelist known for her Thomas Pitt and William Monk detective series and for her own murderous past that inspired the movie ''Heavenly Creatures,'' has died at age 84.
Nation
Review: A showcase for William Prince's noble baritone
''Stand in the Joy,'' William Prince (Six Shooter Records)