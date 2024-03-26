Top New Shows (US):
1. Mind the Game with LeBron James and JJ Redick, ThreeFourTwo Productions and UNINTERRUPTED
2. Murder in the Hollywood Hills, Dateline NBC
3. MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Wishbone Production
4. prettyxunfiltered, prettyxunfiltered
5. Section 10, Underdog Fantasy
6. The Women's Game, Wondery
7. Kate Middleton - #KateGate Conspiracy, Quiet. PleasE
8. Third Time's the Charm, Underdog Fantasy
9. The Don Lemon Show, Lemon Media Network
10. Ways To Win, Higher Ground
More from Star Tribune
Nation Baltimore bridge collapses after powerless cargo ship rams into support column; 6 people are missing
Stage & Arts
'The Lion King' roars back to its first Pride Rock at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre
Hear from some of the Minnesotans and other artists present at the creation of the Julie Taymor-led juggernaut that's become the biggest-selling show in Broadway history.
Variety
Nation
Full-scale revolt: MSNBC personalities object to NBC News' hiring of Ronna McDaniel as a contributor
The internal furor over NBC News' decision to hire former Republican National Committee head Ronna McDaniel as a paid contributor spread Monday, with MSNBC personalities Rachel Maddow, Jen Psaki, Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid, Lawrence O'Donnell and Joe Scarborough all using their shows to publicly object.