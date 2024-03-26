Top New Shows (US):

1. Mind the Game with LeBron James and JJ Redick, ThreeFourTwo Productions and UNINTERRUPTED

2. Murder in the Hollywood Hills, Dateline NBC

3. MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Wishbone Production

4. prettyxunfiltered, prettyxunfiltered

5. Section 10, Underdog Fantasy

6. The Women's Game, Wondery

7. Kate Middleton - #KateGate Conspiracy, Quiet. PleasE

8. Third Time's the Charm, Underdog Fantasy

9. The Don Lemon Show, Lemon Media Network

10. Ways To Win, Higher Ground