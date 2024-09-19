Apple begins testing AI software designed to bring a smarter Siri to the iPhone 16

Once the iOS 18.1 upgrade is installed, the often bumbling Siri is supposed to become more conversational, versatile and colorful, with a glowing light that will rotate around the iPhone's screen as it responds to requests. While Apple is promising Siri will be able to perform more tasks and be less prone to becoming confused, it won't be able to interact with other apps installed on the iPhone until another software update comes out at a still-unspecified date.