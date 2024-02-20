Top New Shows (US):
1. Letters from an American, Heather Cox Richardson
2. The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm with Jeff Garlin & Susie Essman, iHeartPodcasts
3. Raising Heights with Zach & Tori, Zach & Tori Roloff
4. Hello, John Doe, iHeart True Crime
5. History on Trial, iHeartPodcasts
6. Three, Wavland
7. Very Special Episodes, iHeartPodcasts
8. Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart, Playmaker Podcast Network
9. Making Masters of the Air, The National WWII Museum
10. Practicing the Way, Practicing the Way
Holy Cow! Harry Caray's great-grandson gets MLB play-by-play job
Chris Caray will be the fourth generation of the Caray family to do baseball play-by-play. His great-grandfather was the legendary voices of the Cubs, White Sox and Cardinals.
Judge to set prison sentences for YouTube mom Ruby Franke and business partner in child abuse case
A Utah judge will set prison sentences Tuesday for Ruby Franke, a mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called ''8 Passengers,'' and her business partner after they admitted to physically and emotionally abusing Franke's children.
The Hoosier Gym, home of the Hickory Huskers, still resonates with basketball fans
The court is the same one where Jimmy Chitwood played. The locker room is exactly as it was when Norman Dale coached. The wall separating the bleachers from the floor is still there.
Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry connect with their Jewish heritage in new film 'Treasure'
Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham play a convincing father and daughter in German director Julia von Heinz' first English-language movie, ''Treasure." Set in post-communist Poland, the comedy-drama had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival over the weekend.