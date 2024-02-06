Top New Shows (US):

1. The True Detective: Night Country Podcast, HBO

2. George Conway Explains It All (To Sarah Longwell), The Bulwark

3. The High Roller Heist, Wavland

4. Varnamtown, PodcastOne

5. Consumed, Grim & Mild

6. The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm with Jeff Garlin & Susie Essman, iHeartPodcasts

7. God's Country, The MeatEater Network

8. The Godmother, iHeart True Crime

9. Very Special Episodes, iHeartPodcasts

10. Magical Rewind, My Cultura Network