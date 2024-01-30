Top New Shows (US):
1. Murder 101, iHeartPodcasts
2. The True Detective: Night Country Podcast, HBO
3. Native Land Pod, iHeartPodcasts
4. The Godmother, iHeart True Crime
5. Varnamtown, PodcastOne
6. The Salty Podcast, Devin Cordle
7. The High Roller Heist, Wavland
8. God's Country, iHeartPodcasts and MeatEater
9. The Why with Dwayne Wade, iHeartPodcasts
10. Numbers on The Board, ESPN
Local Court filings: Gunman demanded money from drug dealer, then fatally shot 3 in Coon Rapids home
Is it possible to housetrain a parrot?
Training a free-range bird is possible. It's just not easy.
Nation
Music
Chili Peppers, Alanis top '90s-heavy lineup for first Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in St. Paul
Gwen Stefani, Black Crowes, Offspring will also play the event from Lollapalooza promoter C3, scheduled July 19-20 on Harriet Island.