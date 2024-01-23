Top New Shows (US):
1. Murder 101, iHeartPodcasts
2. The True Detective: Night Country Podcast, HBO
3. Native Land Pod, iHeartPodcasts
4. The Salty Podcast, Devin Cordle
5. Therapuss with Jake Shane, Jake Shane
6. American Carnage, Jeff Stein and Rowley Amato
7. Fairly Odd Sisters, Lo and Sarah Beeston
8. The Godmother, iHeart True Crime
9. Demoted, Demoted Productions
10. Numbers on The Board, ESPN
