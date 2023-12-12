Top New Shows (US):
1. Mortal Sin, Dateline NBC
2. Amy and T.J. Podcast, iHeartPodcasts
3. Murder in Boston Podcast, HBO and the Boston Globe
4. Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, iHeartPodcasts
5. Soder, Dan Soder
6. Courtside with Courtney, Courtney Shields
7. Try This, The Washington Post
8. Senses Working Overtime with David Cross, Headgum
9. So Into That, Caro Chambers
10. Two Jersey Js with Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler, iHeartPodcasts
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Auto union boss urges New Jersey lawmakers to pass casino smoking ban
Shawn Fain, the international president of the United Auto Workers union who recently won large raises for his workers, is taking aim at a new target: New Jersey lawmakers who are delaying votes on a bill to ban smoking in Atlantic City's casinos.
Taste
The Twin Cities has a new taproom — for pop
Craft soda maker Northern Soda opens an NA bar serving soda on tap.
Nation
Young Thug trial on pause until January after co-defendant is stabbed in jail
The trial for rapper Young Thug and five other people is on pause until early next year after one of the defendants was stabbed in the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.
Variety
Kwamé Ryan to become music director of Charlotte Symphony in 2024-25
Kwamé Ryan was hired Tuesday as music director of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra in North Carolina and given a four-year contract to start with the 2024-25 season.
Eat & Drink
Slurp noodles are back at Union Hmong Kitchen
Plus other restaurant news: New seafood restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, Bebe Zito in the suburbs and new chef alert.