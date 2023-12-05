Top New Shows (US):

1. Tosh Show, iHeartPodcasts

2. Mortal Sin, Dateline NBC

3. Trump's Trials, NPR

4. The Global Story, BBC Podcasts

5. Soder, Dan Soder

6. So Into That, Caro Chambers

7. Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, iHeartPodcasts

8. Wild And Erotic Sex Stories

9. Firecracker, Wondery

10. Naturalmente Sascha, Sascha Fitness