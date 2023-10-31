Top New Shows (US):
1. Morrison Mysteries, Dateline NBC
2. Burden of Guilt, iHeart True Crime
3. Hard Feelings with Jennette McCurdy, Lemonada
4. The Wedding Scammer, The Ringer
5. The Vanishing Point, Tenderfoot TV
6. CHEERS! with Avery Woods, Avery Woods
7. Six Trophies with Jason Concepcion and Shea Serrano, Wondery
8. Erased: The Murder of Elma Sands, Lava for Good+
9. About a Boy: The Story of Vladimir Putin, Audacy Studios
10. The Conflict: Israel-Gaza, BBC News
