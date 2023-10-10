Top New Shows (US):
1. Murder in Apartment 12, Dateline NBC
2. Hot Mess with Alix Earle, Unwell Network
3. Say More with Dr? Sheila, Audacy, Amy Poehler, and Paper Kite Podcasts
4. Your Stupid Opinions, Wondery
5. Grapevine, NBC News
6. Earwitness, Lava for Good
7. Everybody Loves Tom, Tom Sandoval
8. Bedtime Stories ' Ballen Studios, Ballen Studios
9. How to Win 2024, MSNBC
10. That's The Point, Jon Volk and Kristin Johns
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Voters in Iowa community to decide whether to give City Council more control over library books
Voters in a small Iowa city will decide in November whether to give their City Council more say over what books the public library can and can't offer.
Variety
In 'Goth: A History,' The Cure co-founder Lol Tolhurst traces the often-misunderstood subculture
What comes to mind when the word ''goth'' is spoken? Is it Tim Burton films? The popstar Billie Eilish? An adolescent phase marked by black nail polish and nihilism? Or is it a lifestyle? Is it literature such as Edgar Allan Poe's poem ''The Raven,'' Mary Shelley's novel ''Frankenstein'' or the writings of Emily Brontë? Is it a musical genre born out of late-'70s punk and dread?
Music
Looking forward to the 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' movie? Here's what to expect.
The biggest tour ever is likely to become the biggest concert film ever.
Variety
Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts
Top New Shows (US):
Variety
US-Apple-Books-Top-10
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):