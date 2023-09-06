Top New Shows (US):
1. Strike Force Five
2. Handsome, Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, Mae Martin
3. House of R, The Ringer
4. We're Here to Help, Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds
5. Velshi Banned Book Club, MSNBC
6. The Big Flop, Wondery
7. Bear Bets: A FOX Sports Gambling Show, FOX Sports
8. The Independent: A Notre Dame Football Podcast
9. Tara Lipinski: Unexpecting, Todd Kapostasy and Tara Lipinski
10. Perino on Politics, Fox News
More From Variety
Nation
The writer who won a sex abuse and defamation lawsuit against Trump scores another victory
Four months after a civil trial jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday that still more of the ex-president's comments about her were libelous. The decision means that an upcoming second trial will concern only how much more he has to pay her.
Variety
Nia DaCosta makes her mark on Marvel history with 'The Marvels': Fall Movie Preview
Nia DaCosta, director of the upcoming ''The Marvels,'' has a diagnosis for the recent struggles of superhero movies. It basically comes down to, she says, ''Mo' money, mo' problems.''
Variety
Nation
Eric Nam's global pop defies expectations. On his latest album, 'House on a Hill,' he relishes in it
In an entertainment industry bent on categorization, Eric Nam finds an audience in fluidity. A decade into his career, he's still a challenge to describe: Do you label him a pop star? Or a K-pop idol? Is there a difference? Is he an actor? A singer-songwriter? An interviewer? A television personality? A mental health activist? Korean American, or Korean and American?
Sports
More football is coming to YouTube TV. This is what you'll be able to stream
Jon Cruz still remembers the days when he had to convince the NFL and other sports leagues that there was value in uploading highlights to YouTube.