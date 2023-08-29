Top New Shows (US):
1. Handsome, Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster, Mae Martin
2. House of R, The Ringer
3. Bombing with Eric Andre, Big Money Players
4. Erotic Stories, Sexuality and Erotica
5. Velshi Banned Book Club, MSNBC
6. We're Here to Help, Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds
7. The Independent: A Notre Dame Football Podcast
8. Perino on Politics, Fox News
9. The Piketon Massacre, iHeart True Crime
10. Big Name Bitches, PodCo
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Chicago TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on a string of robberies
A Chicago television news crew reporting on a string of robberies ended up robbed themselves after they were accosted at gunpoint by three armed men wearing ski masks.
Variety
CBS honoring late game show host Bob Barker with prime-time special
CBS is giving the late game show host Bob Barker a last run on television with a prime-time tribute special that will air on the network Thursday night.
Variety
A Spanish soccer official's kiss unleashed fury, soul-searching over sexism, and a hunger strike
Spain's Aug. 20 victory at the Women's World Cup was a momentous occasion for the soccer-crazed country, but the joy on and off the field was soon sullied by the leader of the country's soccer federation when he planted an unwanted kiss on the lips of a star player during the medal ceremony.
Variety
Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts
Top New Shows (US):
Variety
US-Apple-Books-Top-10
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):