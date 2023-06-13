Top New Shows (US):
1. Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News,MSNBC
2. The 13th Step,NHPR
3. Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro, Louie and Yoatzi Castro & Studio71
4. Queen Havoc and Her Murder Cult, iHeartPodcasts
5. Oversharing with Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas, Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas
6. The Bob & Cancer Show, Bob Kevoian
7. The Overcomers with Matt Chandler, Matt Chandler
8. An Army of Normal Folks, iHeartPodcasts
9. MAGA Uncovered, MeidasTouch Network
10. Remap Radio, Remap Radio
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
Business
Fox News sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter over Twitter series, reports say
Fox News sent Tucker Carlson a ''cease-and-desist'' letter over his new Twitter series, Axios reported Monday, amid reports of a contract battle between the conservative network and its former prime-time host.
Business
'Avatar 3' pushed to 2025 and Disney sets two 'Star Wars' films for 2026
''Avatar: The Way of Water'' may have finally arrived in theaters in 2022, but that long parade of ''Avatar'' delays isn't done, yet.
Nation
'Hair,' 'Everwood' actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series ''Everwood'' and the movie ''Hair,'' died Monday after a motorcycle crash in Vermont, state police said. He was 71.
Top New Shows (US):
Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):