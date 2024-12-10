Top New Shows (US):
Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows
Top New Shows (US):
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 10, 2024 at 9:41PM
1. Deadly Mirage, Dateline NBC
2. Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, Wave Orginals
3. Extra Dirty with Hallie Batchelder, SiriusXM Podcasts
4. Not Loveline, Tana Mongeau and Trish Paytas
5. SmartLess Presents ClueLess, SmartLess Media
6. The Rest Is Classified, Goalhanger
7. The Official Dune: Prophecy Podcast, HBO
8. Sleepy History, Slumber Studios
9. The Rise and Fall of Diddy, Wondery
10. The Oprah Podcast, Harpo
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
2024 in pop culture: In a bruising year, we sought out fantasy, escapism — and cute little animals
I'll get you, my pretty! And your little pygmy hippo, too!