Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US):

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 19, 2024 at 7:39PM

1. The Good Whale, Serial

2. The McShay Show, The Ringer

3. The Authentic Society, The Authentic Society

4. History Hyenas with Chris Destefano and Yannis Pappas, Chris Destefano and Yannis Pappas

5. Herm & Schrader, Dirty Mo Media

6. The Unborn, iHeart True Crime

7. The Unthinkable, Casefile Presents

8. The Duncan & Coe History Show, Duncan & Coe

9. Fire Escape, Wondery

10. The David Ghiyam Podcast, David Ghiyam

