Things To Do

Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US):

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 29, 2024 at 4:17PM

Top New Shows (US):

1. The Man in the Black Mask, Dateline NBC

2. The Best Idea Yet, Wondery

3. The McShay Show, The Ringer

4. My So-Called Midlife with Reshma Saujani, Lemonda

5. American Homicide, iHeart True Crime

6. Dudes On Dudes with Gronk and Jules, iHeartPodcasts

7. Hildy the Barback and the Lake of Fire, Lemonda

8. The Love Seat, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton

9. Raging Moderates with Scott Galloway and Jessica Tarlov, Vox Media Podcast Network

10. The Trial Diddy, Daily Mail

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More
Things To Do

It's spooky season. Here are some scary stories from around the world you probably haven't heard

Some are well-worn warnings as familiar as the changing of seasons. Others are slow burns that end with a bang. Still others are just plain eerie.

Things To Do

What is Diwali, the Festival of Lights? How is it celebrated in India and the diaspora?

Nation

Democrats are leaning on celebrity star power. Will it matter?