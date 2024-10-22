Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US):
By The Associated Press
October 22, 2024 at 3:26PM
1. The Man in the Black Mask, Dateline NBC
2. My So-Called Midlife with Reshma Saujani, Lemonda
3. Dudes On Dudes with Gronk and Jules, iHeartPodcasts
4. The Best Idea Yet, Wondery
5. The Consumers, The Consumers
6. The Trial Diddy, Daily Mail
7. The Sam Sanders Show, KCRW & Sam Sanders
8. Drop A Pin, Barstool Sports
9. The Chosen People with Yael Eckstein, Pray.com
10. The Esau McCaulley Podcast, Holy Post Media
