Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows
The Associated Press
October 15, 2024 at 3:44PM
1. Kill List, Wondery
2. Candyman: The True Story Behind The Bathroom Mirror Murder, 48 Hours
3. Murder & The Menendez Brothers ' Court TV Podcast, Court TV Podcast
4. The Man in the Black Mask, Dateline NBC
5. Missing Niamh, Casefile Presents
6. The Kevin O'Connor Show, Yahoo Sports
7. The Love Seat, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton
8. Chess Piece: The Elian Gonzalez Story, My Cultura Network
9. The Chosen People with Yael Eckstein, Pray.com
10. GoalLess: A Soccer Show, SmartLess Media
