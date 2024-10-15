Things To Do

Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US):

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 15, 2024 at 3:44PM

Top New Shows (US):

1. Kill List, Wondery

2. Candyman: The True Story Behind The Bathroom Mirror Murder, 48 Hours

3. Murder & The Menendez Brothers ' Court TV Podcast, Court TV Podcast

4. The Man in the Black Mask, Dateline NBC

5. Missing Niamh, Casefile Presents

6. The Kevin O'Connor Show, Yahoo Sports

7. The Love Seat, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton

8. Chess Piece: The Elian Gonzalez Story, My Cultura Network

9. The Chosen People with Yael Eckstein, Pray.com

10. GoalLess: A Soccer Show, SmartLess Media

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More
Business

The world's second Sphere will be built in the UAE capital after the first opened in Las Vegas

The world's second Sphere will be built in the capital of the United Arab Emirates after the opening of the first in Las Vegas.

Business

$55 million plan to give Notre Dame area a green facelift is part of Paris-wide eco plan

Business

Protesters demand Kellogg remove artificial colors from Froot Loops and other cereals