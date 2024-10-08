Top New Shows (US):
Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows
By The Associated Press
1. Candyman: The True Story Behind The Bathroom Mirror Murder, 48 Hours
2. 60 Minutes: A Second Look, CBS News
3. Missing Niamh, Casefile Presents
4. Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, SiriusXM Podcasts
5. Murder & The Menendez Brothers ' Court TV Podcast, Court TV Podcast
6. The Wonder of Stevie, Higher Ground, Pineapple Street Studios
7. Forgive Me For I Have Followed, My Cultura Network
8. The Deserter: An Epic Story of Love and War, The New York Times
9. Kill List, Wondery
10. The Esau McCaulley Podcast, Holy Post Media
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
