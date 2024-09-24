Things To Do

Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US):

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 24, 2024 at 3:56PM

Top New Shows (US):

1. Talk Tuah with Hailey Welch, Hailey Welch

2. Raising Parents with Emily Oster, The Free Press

3. Question Everything with Brian Reed, KCRW

4. Ghost Bunny by Bridget Marquardt & Audiobook Studios

5. The Home Front by Reed Galen

6. We Live Here Now, The Atlantic

7. Murder in the Orange Grove: The Troubled Case Against Crowley Green, 48 Hours

8. Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, SiriusXM Podcasts

9. UNPLUGGED with Nicki Marie by nickimarieinc

10. Da Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch & Mike Robinson by Playmaker Podcast Network

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More
Nation

John Leguizamo reaches back in time to reclaim Latin American history for a PBS documentary series

If you think Latin American history starts with Christopher Columbus, John Leguizamo would like to have a word.

Business

Prince Harry says harms of social media have created an 'epidemic' for today's youth

Things To Do

Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows