Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows
By The Associated Press
September 24, 2024 at 3:56PM
1. Talk Tuah with Hailey Welch, Hailey Welch
2. Raising Parents with Emily Oster, The Free Press
3. Question Everything with Brian Reed, KCRW
4. Ghost Bunny by Bridget Marquardt & Audiobook Studios
5. The Home Front by Reed Galen
6. We Live Here Now, The Atlantic
7. Murder in the Orange Grove: The Troubled Case Against Crowley Green, 48 Hours
8. Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, SiriusXM Podcasts
9. UNPLUGGED with Nicki Marie by nickimarieinc
10. Da Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch & Mike Robinson by Playmaker Podcast Network
