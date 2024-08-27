Things To Do

Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US):

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 27, 2024 at 3:26PM

Top New Shows (US):

1. Shattered Silence Podcast, Shattered Silence Podcast

2. Assembly Required with Stacey Abrams, Crooked Media

3. Weird Little Guys, Cool Zone Media

4. The Wirecutter Show, The New York Times

5. Missing in Arizona, iHeartPodcasts

6. Heed the Call with Dan Hanzus, Underdog Fantasy

7. IHIP News, Jennifer Welch & Angie Sullivan

8. Flightless Bird, David Farrier

9. The Opinions, The New York Times

10. Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson, The 33rd Team

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More
Nation

Judge says she suspects a cover-up of the true source of bail funds for man charged in Tupac killing

A judge on Tuesday again rejected a request to free an ailing former Los Angeles-area gang leader ahead of his murder trial in the 1996 killing of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur, saying she suspects a cover-up related to the source of the funds for his bond.

Things To Do

Opera Philadelphia cuts all tickets to $11 in 'pick your price' model, hoping to widen audience

Nation

Dolly Parton is sending free books to children across 21 states — and around the world