Things To Do

Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US):

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 20, 2024 at 4:06PM

Top New Shows (US):

1. The Headlines, The New York Times

2. Weird Little Guys, iHeart Radio

3. Assembly Required with Stacey Abrams, Crooked Media

4. Betrayal, iHeart True Crime

5. Missing in Arizona, iHeartPodcasts

6. Heed the Call with Dan Hanzus, Underdog Fantasy

7. IHIP News, Jennifer Welch & Angie Sullivan

8. Extreme: Muscle Men, BBC Podcasts

9. Gossip's Bridle, Wondery

10. All on the Table with Katie Lee Biegel, Dear Media

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Things To Do

See More
Nation

PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 DNC Celebrities

This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

Business

Who pays for the wedding? Traditional etiquette doesn't always hold

Business

The internet's love for 'very demure' content spotlights what a viral trend can mean for creators